News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

DPP’s office could face ‘significant reorganisation’

DPP’s office could face ‘significant reorganisation’
DPP, Claire Loftus.
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 05:35 AM

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has said her office could face “the most significant reorganisation of the prosecution service” since its establishment if the Government pursues a revamp of how cases are brought to court.

In her foreword to the recently published Strategy Statement 2019-2021, Claire Loftus said: “A new challenge which faces the Office is the implications of the recommendations made by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland on Garda involvement in the prosecutorial function.

“Depending on the extent to which these recommendations are implemented this could involve the most significant reorganisation of the prosecution service since the establishment of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

In the body of the report, the Office of the DPP refersred to the Report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, published in 2018, a year ago, which recommended that all prosecution decisions should be taken away from An Garda Síochána and given to an expanded state solicitor or national prosecution service.

The report also recommended that the practice of gardaí prosecuting cases in court should stop. Last December, the Government adopted the recommendations in principle, and outlined a review of the prosecutorial decision-making function and the role of gardaí in the presentation of cases in court.

According to the report:

“If implemented, these recommendations will fundamentally change the delivery of the prosecution service on a national level. While still at a very early stage of consideration, there is no doubt that the implementation of these recommendations would pose a very significant challenge and would have major resource implications.” Later

In the report, the Office of the DPP referred to challenges, including the complexity of cases, the increase in the number of prosecution files submitted, and the “increasingly onerous” disclosure of material in advance of criminal trials.

It said: “The rapid rate of developments in technology means that disclosure issues will continue to present significant challenges for the prosecution in the coming years.”

It also referred to issues around succession planning.

“Currently, 21% of staff in the office are over 55 years of age,” said the report.

“Because of this age profile, it is likely that there will be a significant loss of both legal expertise and corporate knowledge in the short to medium term.

Over the lifetime of this Strategy Statement, we must ensure that we plan for this eventuality and have in place knowledge management strategies and succession programmes to counteract the adverse effect of this loss of expertise.

“Plans to continue the expansion of the Garda workforce and to redeploy experienced gardaí to front-line policing duties, will inevitably result in an increase in the number of investigation files submitted to this Office.

"This development will be closely monitored by this Office to ensure that the necessary resources are made available in the event of a substantial increase in workload.”

READ MORE

Online shoppers warned over Brexit

DPPTOPIC: DPP

More in this Section

Mike Pence fans make long journey from Laois to Clare to see ‘lovely man’Mike Pence fans make long journey from Laois to Clare to see ‘lovely man’

UK citizens protest outside British Embassy in DublinUK citizens protest outside British Embassy in Dublin

Nancy Pelosi urged to only back US-UK trade efforts that protect peace dealNancy Pelosi urged to only back US-UK trade efforts that protect peace deal

Doonbeg village locked down ahead of Pence family functionDoonbeg village locked down ahead of Pence family function


Lifestyle

The Man Booker Prize is arguably the most important prize in literature, and the shortlist has now been revealed.Which Man Booker Prize shortlisted book should you read first?

Roseville House is centrally located and perfect for exploring the seaside town of Youghal on foot and sampling its many attractions, writes Ciara McDonnellBlooming great Roseville perfect for a seaside break

The games featured in the project include ‘Lundy’s Stew’ named after the famous traitor of the city with participants swapping seats.Old street games get new lease of life on Derry's Walls

When you work in a digital industry, there’s nowhere to hide. Secrets don’t stay quiet for long, and projects often get leaked long before they are officially announced.A new caper for the Caped Crusader?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »