News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Don't ask, don't tell': Less than 1 in 5 LGBT teachers come out over career fears

'Don't ask, don't tell': Less than 1 in 5 LGBT teachers come out over career fears
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 08:39 AM

A 'don't ask, don't tell' culture still exists in schools with a religious ethos when it comes to LGBT teachers.

That is the finding of a new survey by the INTO which shows that 10% of teachers identify as LGBT.

However, less than one in five LGBT teachers have come out to colleagues, parents or students over fears it could harm their career.

Just 18% of LGBT teachers had declared their orientation within their school community.

Securing a permanent contract is a significant influence for LGBT teachers in deciding whether or not to open up.

READ MORE

Isolation rooms available at all HSE sites in event of coronavirus outbreak

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating hate crime stabbing make second arrestGardaí investigating hate crime stabbing make second arrest

LGBTQ+ story for younger readers on Waterstones Children’s Book Prize shortlistLGBTQ+ story for younger readers on Waterstones Children’s Book Prize shortlist

‘I felt like half a person’ – UK veterans on end of ban on LGB soldiers 20 years on‘I felt like half a person’ – UK veterans on end of ban on LGB soldiers 20 years on

UCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history courseUCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history course


TOPIC: LGBTQ+

More in this Section

No confirmed cases as 15 tested for coronavirusNo confirmed cases as 15 tested for coronavirus

‘Everybody’s vote is equal so make sure that yours will count’‘Everybody’s vote is equal so make sure that yours will count’

Brendan Howlin makes overtures towards Greens and Social Democrats in final leaders' debateBrendan Howlin makes overtures towards Greens and Social Democrats in final leaders' debate

On the campaign trail: Fleet of foot Micheál leaves opponents trailing in his wakeOn the campaign trail: Fleet of foot Micheál leaves opponents trailing in his wake


Lifestyle

Serving up the latest food news.The Menu: Love is on the menu this Valentine's Day

THIS month sees Cork designer-maker Joseph Walsh being honoured in New York by a world leader in contemporary craftsmanship.Cork designer Joseph Walsh all set to take a bite of the Big Apple

The make-up mogul isn’t the only celebrity who loves the cult wellness drink.Bone broth: Kylie Jenner drinks it every day, but what does it do?

MIND magician Keith Barry powers through the day on as little as four hours’ sleep a night.The Shape I'm In: 'mind magician' Keith Barry

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »