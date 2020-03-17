Donegal TD in isolation amid coronavirus fears

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has been put in isolation over fears that he may have the coronavirus.

The Killybegs man confirmed that medics have given him strict instructions not to mix with others.

He said "Just started my first full day of isolation around 6pm yesterday.

"Not going crazy yet but it's early."

Deputy Pringle has been flooded with online message of support wishing him well.

The Independent TD impressed many when he staved off the threat of the main political parties to retain his seat during the recent general election.

In a message to his constituents from isolation, the popular Deputy Pringle said his office will still be open in the coming days.