Donegal TD in isolation amid coronavirus fears

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has been put in isolation over fears that he may have the coronavirus.
The Killybegs man confirmed that medics have given him strict instructions not to mix with others.
He said "Just started my first full day of isolation around 6pm yesterday.
"Not going crazy yet but it's early."
Deputy Pringle has been flooded with online message of support wishing him well.
The Independent TD impressed many when he staved off the threat of the main political parties to retain his seat during the recent general election.
In a message to his constituents from isolation, the popular Deputy Pringle said his office will still be open in the coming days.
Useful information
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
- GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024