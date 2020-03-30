News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Doherty seeks Central Bank assurance on customer protection

Doherty seeks Central Bank assurance on customer protection
By Aoife Moore
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 07:11 PM

Pearse Doherty has written to the Governor of the Central Bank for assurances that they are protecting customers from banks allegedly profiting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bank and non-bank lenders, together with the Government and Banking and Payments Federation announced a series of measures, including a 3-month mortgage payment break, for customers affected by COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Sinn Fein's Finance spokesman raised the issue in the Dáil chamber last week, and now says it "has become increasingly clear that these measures are not being implemented" in the interests of customers.

"It has become apparent that banks, instead of offering a three-month mortgage payment break for affected customers, is using this arrangement as an opportunity to reprofile the interest that would have been paid over the three months throughout the remaining mortgage term, before then applying additional interest," Mr Doherty wrote in his letter to Gabriel Makhlouf.

Mr Doherty alleges, citing Bank of Ireland as an example, that some customers would apply additional interest of €1,804 that would not otherwise have been payable affected customers who apply for a mortgage break

A customer with an outstanding mortgage balance of €200,000, with a fixed rate of 3% in the first three years rolling into a 4.2% variable rate for the remainder of the term, instead of paying €142,890 in interest over the remainder of their term, will pay €144,694, according to the letter.

"It is the responsibility of the Central Bank to protect customers and uphold the Consumer Protection Code," Mr Doherty added.

"What steps will the Central Bank take to respond to the approach taken by banks, who instead of offering a true mortgage break, are increasing the costs for consumers over the lifetime of their mortgages by applying extra interest?

"At a time when so many workers and families are facing a collapse in household income, our banking sector is approaching this crisis as an opportunity to profit rather than as a time to act in the interest of citizens."

Mr Doherty went on to ask for further assurances the Central Bank that the credit rating of those looking for a mortgage break would not be negatively affected.

READ MORE

Paramedic stops seeing daughters to stay on frontline; Appeals for public to heed Covid-19 advice

More on this topic

Central Bank spends €40,000 helping relocate senior executivesCentral Bank spends €40,000 helping relocate senior executives

Unauthorised lender using cloned registration numberUnauthorised lender using cloned registration number

Year-end deadline is set for new online payments security measuresYear-end deadline is set for new online payments security measures

Official: 'Banks are starting to forget hurt caused by financial crisis'Official: 'Banks are starting to forget hurt caused by financial crisis'


TOPIC: Central Bank

More in this Section

Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co MayoBoy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teenGardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teen

Coronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way homeCoronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way home

Coronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifiesCoronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifies


Lifestyle

It’s 25 years since Toy Story first stunned us with its brilliance. Esther McCarthy looks back onJohn Lasseter’s masterpiece and why it’s regarded as a milestone of modern cinemaInfinity and beyond: How Toy Story altered movie history

All the wines recommended this week are available for delivery.Wine with Leslie Williams: Looking for a wine delivery service? Here are a few ...

Cystic Fibrosis is a difficult condition to manage at the best of times. Helen O’Callaghan talks to Jade Needham about managing it in lockdownCoping with Cystic Fibrosis during a crisis

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Switching makes sense for all your household bills

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »