Doctors lobby for optimal abortion service

A group of up to 80 doctors drawn from general practice, obstetrics, and gynaecology and psychiatry has banded together in Munster to lobby for optimal abortion care for women.

The Southern Taskgroup on Abortion and Reproductive Rights, known as Start, which has its genesis in the Together for Yes campaign, has already met with Health Minister Simon Harris to discuss its position paper. The group will feature among a number of stakeholders set to meet the minister again next Tuesday.

Among the key measures sought by Start are:

24/7 helpline, staffed by trained personnel, to co-ordinate care, arrange appointments with providers, avoid “obstructers” and give reassurance or referral during termination of pregnancy (TOP) or provide counselling;

Removal of the mandatory three-day delay before accessing an abortion service;

Medication to be prescribed and dispensed by doctors providing abortion care;

Introduction of Early Medical Abortion (EMA) syllabus at undergraduate and postgrad medical college;

All services, including contraception, provided free at the point of care;

Ringfencing, resourcing and planning of services in primary and secondary care.

Mike Thompson, a GP member of START, said they don’t expect all GPs to provide an abortion service “but we would expect them to make a referral”. He said non-referral is “a red-line issue”. Concerns have been raised that doctors opposed to abortion may refuse to refer a patient on.

Dr Thompson said they are happy to provide the service “but only if it is safe” and the challenge is to try to get GPs to take on a brand new service “at the busiest time of the year”. Mr Harris has said he expects it to be available from next January, when GPs are generally bogged down with patients with respiratory illnesses.

“Everything will have to line up before we agree to do it and the minister and the Department of Health know what we need,” Dr Thompson said.

He said the introduction of an abortion service in Ireland looks set to be “the quickest introduction ever” — Portugal took a year-and-a-half and that was considered fast.

START says general practice is the most suitable setting for EMAs (less than 63 days’ gestation). After that, clear referral pathways will need to be in place to secondary care services, for Termination of Pregnancy (TOP).

START is open to extending these limits “if practical experience and robust clinical evidence proves this to be best practice”.

Consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist, Keelin O’Donoghue, also a START member, said the challenges of introducing an abortion service are huge at a time when maternity services are already strained, gynaecology waiting lists are long, and in light of the problems with CervicalCheck and recruitment of doctors.

She said the model of abortion care being looked at by doctors’ professional bodies is not yet agreed and that work on guidelines is just starting.

She said:

Currently, the maternity hospitals are not ready, but with appropriate resourcing and attention from the department and the HSE, this might change.

Start is hosting a medical conference on Women’s Reproductive Health, focusing on provision of EMA, at Brookfield Health Campus, University College Cork, next Saturday.

Speakers include GPs, the medical director of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, obstetricians from Cork University Maternity Hospital, a lecturer in medical law. and a US reproductive health education expert.

Meanwhile, the 2018 March for Choice, in support of abortion rights in Ireland, starts at 1.30pm today at the Gardens of Remembrance, Dublin,