Doctor tells High Court of potential coronavirus case in Dublin hospital

File photo.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 01:29 PM

A Dublin hospital may have a case of the coronavirus, a doctor has told the High Court.

High Court president Mr Justice Peter Kelly was told by a doctor during a hearing today that he had just received a text to say that a Dublin hospital, arising from a patient having attended its accident and emergency department, “potentially” has a case of the virus.

The doctor was giving evidence during a hearing to decide whether an elderly woman with dementia, who is currently placed in a nursing unit, should remain there, be moved to a nursing home, return to her home, where some family members are living, or go to the home of one of her adult children.

The nursing unit is not the location of the potential coronavirus case, the doctor stressed in reply to the judge.

The hearing is continuing and more as we get it ...

