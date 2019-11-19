News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Disputes over how best to pay compensation could have 'unwelcome consequences'

Disputes over how best to pay compensation could have 'unwelcome consequences'
By Cianan Brennan
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 06:16 PM

Ongoing disputes with the judiciary regarding how best to compensate plaintiffs is likely to “have unwelcome consequences”, according to the head of the State's Claims Agency.

Ciaran Breen, the director of the State Claims Agency, said it is strongly of the view that Periodic Payment Orders (PPOs) “represent the best system of compensating people who have suffered catastrophic injuries, because PPOs ensure that families will not have the worry that a lump-sum payment may run out during their loved ones’ lifetime”.

Addressing the agency’s annual conference on clinical risk and patient safety in Dublin, Mr Breen acknowledged that “others may not necessarily agree”.

His comments reference a judgement handed down by the High Court that the law surrounding PPOs is “a dead letter” unless periodic payments take into account the effects of wage inflation.

“At the very least, it suggests there is a risk that the High Court may not be disposed to approve PPOs in future,” he said.

Mr Breen said that clinical negligence cases “represent a very significant economic challenge for the State”. He said that thus far in 2019 €287.3 million has been spent by the Agency in settling such cases, and that actuarial advice had indicated that roughly €374 million, a record annual payout figure, would be the overall total paid out in 2020.

He argued that the present tort-based system by which clinical negligence cases are resolved is “not fit for purpose”.

A better tort system is in everyone’s interest and, I am sure, would be welcomed by people who have suffered as a result of clinical negligence and by their families.

The SCA, which is managed by the National Treasury Management Agency, had paid out €3.15 billion by the end of 2018, a 300% increase on the same figure as at end December 2012.

The overall number of live claims under management has increased significantly over the past six years, with 10,658 claims outstanding at the end of 2018, compared with just under 6,000 in 2012.

Mr Breen cited a figure, by way of example of the “size and complexity” of catastrophic injury cases, of €32.5 million being paid out in 2019 in order to resolve a single case.

Separately, the conference heard that workplace bullying of medical trainees in the Irish health service is four times more likely to occur than in its UK counterpart.

“We continue to work with training bodies, but more importantly we are looking for the employers to address this issue,” Bill Prasifka, chief executive of the Medical Council, said.

He said that his organisation had first begun to look at the issue of bullying five years ago and had hoped to improve the situation by “putting a spotlight on it”, but had rather seen the levels increase.

“The time is long overdue for us to see some improvement,” Mr Prasifka said.

The conference also saw a senior HSE executive quizzed as to the effect an ongoing hiring freeze at the health authority is having on quality and safety within the service.

“There is lots of recruitment going on in the HSE, but people are not being allowed to recruit for roles that they haven’t got the money to fund,” Ciaran Devane, chair of the HSE’s board, said, adding that “in the long run” the executive will have to “recruit in the community for roles that keep people out of hospital”.

READ MORE

'Considerable change' needed for students with special educational needs in mainstream schools

More on this topic

Committee to review compensation award levels as Ireland 'out of kilter with international norms'Committee to review compensation award levels as Ireland 'out of kilter with international norms'

State agencies fail to learn from compo culture mistakes as payouts treble to €350mState agencies fail to learn from compo culture mistakes as payouts treble to €350m

Compensation claims: A sane rulingCompensation claims: A sane ruling

Claims to Personal Injuries Assessment Board increase however payouts dropClaims to Personal Injuries Assessment Board increase however payouts drop


CompensationTOPIC: Compensation culture

More in this Section

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants

Man due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service stationMan due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service station

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps celebrates the collapse of the ivory tower.Vintage View: Celebration of the collapse of the ivory tower

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »