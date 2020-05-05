Direct Provision providers called upon to step up cleaning practices at centres

Management at direct provision centres for asylum seekers have been asked to step up cleaning practices.

The news comes amid ongoing questions about the safety of a recently opened Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen.

More than 20 Covid-19 cases have now been diagnosed at the centre which opened on Mar 18. There have been calls from residents and locals to close it.

However the Department of Justice says it is following HSE and NPHET advice in all matters and that it has transferred those diagnosed.

The private secretary to the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan said in a letter to Kerry Councillor Michael Cahill: “During this time, centre managers have been advised to increase the standard and frequency of cleaning throughout the centres, paying particular attention to communal areas. In this regard, the centre staff in Caherciveen are carrying out regular cleaning of all communal areas and additionally are regularly sanitising door handles, lifts, hard surfaces etc.

"In all of our accommodation centres, any room where a person that has tested positive for COVID-19 has been staying would be deep cleaned."

Questions are also being raised about the differing views between the Department of Justice and the HSE, which it has emerged objected to the opening of the centre at the Skellig Star Hotel in a pandemic.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD wrote to the Dept of Justice that he understands that the HSE South believes the Centre to be “entirely unfit to host residents under the current circumstances".

“Despite numerous repeated efforts by me, I have been unable to receive any confirmation from any part of the Health Service at national level contrary to this. Will the Department of Justice now accept the view of the HSE South?”

He said: “In relation to cleaning, staff are not trained to clean to the standards required under circumstances where more than 20 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in this building."

Jack Fitzpatrick chairman of the Caherciveen business and community alliance said all concerned are continuing to press for the closure of the centre for the sake of the residents and the people of Caherciveen.