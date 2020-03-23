News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Dingle fishermen block Spanish and French crews from coming ashore over Covid-19 fears

Fishermen block Spanish and French boats docking at Dingle pier. Pic: Dominick Walsh.
By Anne Lucey
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 05:33 PM

Agreement has been reached in a blockade set up this morning in Dingle when more than 25 fishermen there gathered to block Spanish and French crews coming ashore at the port over coronavirus fears.

Social distancing guidelines were not being obeyed by the foreign boats in recent weeks, the fishermen claimed at the port which is in lockdown.

They also pointed to the possible threat posed by the boats and crew in relation to the spread of coronavirus.

At lunchtime, three fishing boats (two Spanish and one French) were waiting for high tide in order to dock.

The local fishermen, whose fishing boats are tied up, claim the boat owners and crew are acting irresponsibly.

The crews were coming ashore and had not conformed to practices advised by the government, while locals were, they said.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, said he had contacted the Ministers of Health and Fisheries .

“There is verbal agreement now, this afternoon, not to come ashore in Dingle,” he said.

"However it seems strange that the port was kept open."

Meanwhile it is understood the large Spanish and French trawlers were heading for Castletownbere in Co. Cork.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

