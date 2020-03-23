Dingle fishermen block Spanish and French crews from coming ashore over Covid-19 fears

Agreement has been reached in a blockade set up this morning in Dingle when more than 25 fishermen there gathered to block Spanish and French crews coming ashore at the port over coronavirus fears.

Social distancing guidelines were not being obeyed by the foreign boats in recent weeks, the fishermen claimed at the port which is in lockdown.

They also pointed to the possible threat posed by the boats and crew in relation to the spread of coronavirus.

At lunchtime, three fishing boats (two Spanish and one French) were waiting for high tide in order to dock.

The local fishermen, whose fishing boats are tied up, claim the boat owners and crew are acting irresponsibly.

The crews were coming ashore and had not conformed to practices advised by the government, while locals were, they said.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, said he had contacted the Ministers of Health and Fisheries .

“There is verbal agreement now, this afternoon, not to come ashore in Dingle,” he said.

"However it seems strange that the port was kept open."

Meanwhile it is understood the large Spanish and French trawlers were heading for Castletownbere in Co. Cork.

