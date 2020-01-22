Detective who shot Jastine Valdez's killer to give evidence at inquest

The Garda who shot Mark Hennessy will give evidence at his inquest later.

The 40-year-old abducted and killed Jastine Valdez in Enniskerry in Wicklow in May 2018 before being found by Gardaí in a business park.

The names of the gardaí who were present when Mark Hennessy died will not be made public and have been referenced in this inquest by letters.

Yesterday, the jury heard from these gardaí who were on the scene when Hennessy was found in the Cherrywood Business Park in Dublin.

They said they witnessed a Detective Garda produce a revolver and shoot through the window of Hennessy's SUV before he slumped over instantly.

Gardaí had believed Hennessy may have had Jastine Valdez in the car but gardaí didn't find her.

The detective garda who shot Hennessy will give evidence this afternoon.