News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Demolition of sections of Cork shopping centre to begin next week

Demolition of sections of Cork shopping centre to begin next week
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Friday, September 06, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Demolition of sections of a fire-damaged shopping centre in Cork will start next week and a timeframe for its completion will shortly be made public.

Nearly all of the damaged vehicles which can be removed from the multi-storey car park at Douglas Village Shopping Centre have been taken out of the building, but some remain in the section which will be demolished.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council has announced that in an effort to help traders in the village it will provide shoppers with one hour's free parking.

Douglas Village Shopping Centre manager, Bartosz Mieszala, confirmed that demolition work will start next week:

Before that starts we will issue a statement about the timescale. Our consultants are currently working on the schedule. As soon as we know we will share that.

There were 133 vehicles parked in the car park when it went on fire.

Work started last Tuesday on removing them by crane.

Mr Mieszala said that 15 were removed on the first day, 35 on Wednesday and a further 33 on Thursday.

He said he hoped all the vehicles which can be safely removed will be by the end of yesterday.

However, he said that some vehicles, which he couldn't give a precise number for, would have to remain there.

"Some of them are in the demolition area and some are very close to it," Mr Mieszala explained.

READ MORE

'This is my fourth devastation': Hundreds of jobs on the line as traders in Cork call for help

The City Council said that one hour’s free parking is to be made available in Douglas as part of a Cork City Council special promotion following the fire at Douglas Village Shopping.

The on-street parking promotion will begin today and will be available on Mondays to Saturdays.

The promotion will run through the whole of September and the City Council will review it as further information emerges about when the shopping centre car park is likely to reopen.

“Douglas is very much open for business and if you’re doing some shopping or having a bite to eat this weekend, there’s a great range of shops and restaurants in Douglas. This has not been an easy week for the people and traders and they need our support in the weeks ahead," Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan, said.

Under the terms of the recent extension of the Cork city boundary, Cork City Council will not become the authority in charge of collecting rates for Douglas until January next year.

Demands have been made by several traders to get a rent pause. The City Council said its officials have been in discussions with County Council counterparts on this issue. A City Council spokeswoman said affected traders are asked to make contact with Cork County Council where their queries will be dealt with on an individual basis.

Cork City Local Enterprise Office (LEO) is also offering professional mentoring and business advice clinics to businesses in the area.

Douglas Farmers' Market have cancelled their market today, primarily because of the fall-out from the fire which had resulted in lack of spaces in the area for 30 vans belonging to its traders.

However, Cork City Council has decided to go ahead with a ‘Welcome to our new city’ family fun day will take place in Douglas Park today from 10am to 2pm.

Red FM's Big Red Bus will be there along with facepainters and Piper's Funfair.

READ MORE

Car park review to examine installing sprinklers

More on this topic

'This is my fourth devastation': Hundreds of jobs on the line as traders in Cork call for help'This is my fourth devastation': Hundreds of jobs on the line as traders in Cork call for help

We need help now, say Douglas traders after carpark fireWe need help now, say Douglas traders after carpark fire

Car park review to examine installing sprinklersCar park review to examine installing sprinklers

First cars removed from Douglas multi-storey carparkFirst cars removed from Douglas multi-storey carpark

TOPIC: Douglas fire

More in this Section

Beef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threatBeef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threat

Ian Paisley slams claim his father funded UVF bomb as ‘complete poppycock’Ian Paisley slams claim his father funded UVF bomb as ‘complete poppycock’

Final phase of €144m drainage project to begin in Cork HarbourFinal phase of €144m drainage project to begin in Cork Harbour

Marine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowningMarine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowning


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on choosing plants that don’t tend to succumb to box blightHedge your bets: Advice on choosing plants that don’t succumb to box blight

Macroom Flower & Garden Club hosts a floral demonstration with Helen Cusack AOIFA entitled ‘Hidden Gems of Autumn including ideas for wedding flowers’ on Thursday, September 12Garden notes: Lots to do all over Cork in the coming week

All the fun of the fair in Cork tomorrow will quickly be followed by all the fun of the fair in Dublin next week.Exciting antiques events that offer plenty of scope for collectors

There are many advantages to growing this tasty fruit, says Fiann Ó NualláinRaspberry ripples: Planting and picking the tasty treat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »