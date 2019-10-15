News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Demand for ADHD services doubles in two years

Demand for ADHD services doubles in two years
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 08:24 AM

Demand for ADHD services more than doubled in the past two years.

ADHD Ireland says 125 adults sought its help in 2017, that increased to 274 this year.

The charity says roughly 5% of the population have some form of the condition, which affects attention span and can lead to impulsive and hyper activity.

ADHD Ireland spokesperson, Ken Kilbride, said the lack of public services for people is a huge concern.

"At the moment there isn't any services there," said Mr Kilbride.

"So basically, everybody is faced with getting a private diagnoses.

"To get the medication that can be involved in treatment, you need to go to a psychiatrist and at the moment we only know two psychiatrists in the country who are currently taking new patients.

"So it's also difficult to get a private or a public diagnoses here in Ireland at the moment."

