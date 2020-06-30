News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Defence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu link

Defence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu link
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 09:52 PM

The association which represents the country's frontline Defence Forces has lodged papers in the High Court in an attempt to force the government to allow it affiliate with the umbrella union group Ictu.

EUROMIL, the military representative organisation for 500,000 soldiers, sailors and aircrews in 22 different European countries, has also called on the Government to give the Defence Forces union affiliation. Many of its member states allow this in their countries.

In February 2018, the European Social Rights Committee, a European legislative body, found the Government had breached PDForra members' rights by not allowing them union affiliation.

PDForra general secretary Ger Guinan said the High Court challenge had resulted from “frustration” at the lack of progress it had achieved in talks with Department of Defence officials and senior military management about joining Ictu.

Mr Guinan said this was despite his association offering extensive safeguards, including the promise that none of its members would ever take strike action.

Ictu has already agreed in principle to PDForra's request.

“The frustration of the membership of the association was heightened when it became apparent that the matter was not going to be included in the programme for government,” Mr Guinan said.

“The ESRC heard all the arguments made by military management against our association with Ictu and still found in our favour by unanimous decision. Additionally, they found that our right to collective bargaining was also breached.” 

The ESRC found the government had breached Article 40.6 of the Constitution, Article 12 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union and Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In a statement, EUROMIL president Emmanuel Jacob said: “Any self-respecting government should comply with its international commitments and implement the decisions of international organisations such as the ESRC.” 

PDForra has also made a complaint to the ESRC about the Government's failure to adhere to the ruling.

Members of the Defence Forces are the poorest paid of all public servants. PDForra president Mark Keane said the association was left with no choice but to go down the legal route.

“It is the only way our members can have a voice at collective national pay negotiations,” he said.

“We have all taken an oath of allegiance to the State. There is, and there never will be, an appetite amongst our membership to withdraw our labour.” 

READ MORE

Up to 14 members of the same family at centre of Covid cluster in Sligo

More on this topic

RACO says Defence Forces cannot wait three years for pay review completionRACO says Defence Forces cannot wait three years for pay review completion

Call for Coveney to address naval service manpower crisisCall for Coveney to address naval service manpower crisis

Col. Dorcha Lee: Big shock awaits Simon Coveney TD when he returns to DefenceCol. Dorcha Lee: Big shock awaits Simon Coveney TD when he returns to Defence

Not one former Defence Forces member re-inducted after Covid-19 recruitment driveNot one former Defence Forces member re-inducted after Covid-19 recruitment drive

TOPIC: Defence Forces

More in this Section

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’NeillThose attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'

Groups of up to 30 to be permitted to gather outdoors in the NorthGroups of up to 30 to be permitted to gather outdoors in the North

Businesses getting back to 'normal' as shops, restaurants and salons reopenBusinesses getting back to 'normal' as shops, restaurants and salons reopen


Lifestyle

This week is all about snail jails, smug cyclists and seeing too much of your kids in late June.Learner Dad: We figured we’d held out on a games console long enough to be classified as Responsible Parents

Everyone has skin, and everyone should be using a cleanser, serum and SPF.Skin Nerd: Skincare for men 101 - cleanse, serum, SPF

Despite Wimbledon being cancelled, our love affair with summer whites remains on schedule. The season’s staple hue is not simply a trend but rather a quintessential part of our summer sartorial life.Trend of the Week: White Lines for summer

Wait, wait! It’s coming to us now, in a vision. In your future, we see a strange man. He is … a detective.GameTech: Back to the future as cult gaming hero Agent York returns

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »