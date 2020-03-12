Decision to shut schools, childcare facilities made without Cabinet approval

The decision to shut every school, college and childcare facility in the country, as well as cultural institutions, was done without Cabinet approval, it can be revealed.

The Irish Examiner has confirmed that the decision to execute the shut down was not subject to Cabinet approval before it was announced this morning, but that some ministers were contacted to be told of the decision. Some ministers could not be contacted by Tanaiste Simon Coveney.

The Cabinet, in Mr Varadkar's absence, did later formally approve the decision when it met this afternoon.

At the meeting, impact sectoral briefings were delivered by Tanaiste Simon Coveney, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Business Minister Heather Humphreys, Transport Minister Shane Ross, Health Minister Simon Harris and Education Minister Joe McHugh.

While at the Cabinet meeting, several senior ministers received text messages and picture messages of people “panic buying” goods and it was agreed that pleas must be made to limit such activity.

* From 6pm last night, the following measures were put in place, and they will stay in place until the 29th of March – all schools, colleges, and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow. Where possible teaching will be done online and remotely cultural institutions will close as well, the Taoiseach said.

* All indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people, and outdoor mass gatherings, more than 500 people should be cancelled.

* People should continue to go to work if possible, but should look to work from home.

* In order to reduce unnecessary face to face interaction in the workplace, right times and working time should be staggered and meetings done remotely, or by phone,

* Public transport will continue to operate the shops will remain open.

Speaking to the public, Mr Varadkar said people can play your part by hand washing coughing and sneezing and your elbow or tissue and seeking medical advice if you develop symptoms.

“This is now more important than ever,” he said.