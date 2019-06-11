Days after hospital files found in park, another patient claims hers was recently found outside flats

A woman being treated for cancer has become the latest victim of a spate of dumped medical files in Co. Donegal.

It follows an initial incident in which medical files belonging to an elderly woman was found dumped in a Letterkenny park on Sunday afternoon.

Now a number of other people have come forward to say their files were also mislaid and found.

One woman, who was undergoing cancer tests, revealed how her personal file was found outside an apartment complex at High Road in Letterkenny in recent weeks.

She revealed "I'm currently attending the Oncology Department in Letterkenny and I got a phone call from a lady in administration.

"I recognised it was a hospital number and panicked thinking it was in relation to my recent check-up.

"On answering it took me a few minutes to realise it was about something totally different," she said.

"The lady explained that my file had been found outside an apartment on the High Road and the matter was being full investigated.

"My initial reaction was relief that the call wasn't about my health but when I got over that feeling I was annoyed.

"I don't understand why files are being taken off-site. It makes you feel vulnerable."

Further files were found recently in the Whitethorn housing estate near Letterkenny University Hospital.

Saolta, the group which overs the running of the hospital, has promised a full investigation.

Local county councillor Gerry McGonagle, a member of the Western Health trust, said the results of all investigations need to be made public.

"It is no good the hospital saying they will investigate if the public is not reassured their files are safe.

"It is easy for them to say they will investigate the discovery of these files but we need to see the results of these investigations.

READ MORE Investigation launched after personal medical files dumped in a park

"The public needs to know that their personal medical records are safe and secure and they are obviously not that at the moment."