News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Data Protection Commission investigates potential data breach at Google

Data Protection Commission investigates potential data breach at Google
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 03:48 PM

A potential data breach at Google is being assessed by Ireland's Data Protection Commission.

It follows reports that the company's Home smart speaker may have been unintentionally recording conversations among users.

A spokesperson for the commission said it was made aware of the potential breach on Thursday evening and is looking into it.

It is unclear at this stage if any Irish customers had their data compromised.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Graham Doyle, said Google made it aware of the possible breach.

Mr Doyle said: “We received a breach notification from Google on Thursday evening in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and we are currently assessing the information we have.”

READ MORE

Shop staff form guard of honour as Penney's founder’s hearse passes

More on this topic

Google to stop making tablet computersGoogle to stop making tablet computers

Google's gaming platform to launch in Ireland this NovemberGoogle's gaming platform to launch in Ireland this November

Data Protection Commission to investigate if Google is GDPR compliantData Protection Commission to investigate if Google is GDPR compliant

Former Google boss defends technology giant’s tax recordFormer Google boss defends technology giant’s tax record

googledata protectiontechTOPIC: Google

More in this Section

Loyalist paramilitaries used women and children in bonfires row – PSNI chiefLoyalist paramilitaries used women and children in bonfires row – PSNI chief

Shop staff form guard of honour as Penney's founder’s hearse passesShop staff form guard of honour as Penney's founder’s hearse passes

Hard Brexit will have detrimental impact on NI peace process, police chief warnsHard Brexit will have detrimental impact on NI peace process, police chief warns

Gardaí appeal for potential victims of alleged assaults on women at Connolly StationGardaí appeal for potential victims of alleged assaults on women at Connolly Station


Lifestyle

Ziauddin Yousafzai discusses his new book Let Her Fly, the raising of his Nobel laureate daughter Malala, and how equality shaped his family.Malala’s dad Ziauddin: I brought my daughter up to believe in herself and in equality

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits. The amount of sweetener may vary with the sourness or ripeness of the berries.Michelle Darmody's summer berry recipes

A focus on the Mosel and its tributaries this week as I have found myself drinking it in a couple of restaurants recently.Wine with Leslie Williams: A focus on the Mosel

It’s normal to want your body to return to its pre-pregnancy shape. But dietitian Aoife Hearne says recovery, not weight loss, should be the priorityAoife Hearne: Focus on recovery not weight loss after childbirth

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »