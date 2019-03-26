Danny Healy Rae calls for army to tackle deer problem in Kerry

A TD has called for the army to be called into Kerry to deal with deer who are 'taking over'.

Danny Healy Rae says the deer are roaming into towns and villages and causing accidents.

His brother Michael previously called for the army to deal with a rhododendron problem in the county.

Now it's deer Danny wants dealt with.

"When the deer do damage and damage a car and people are injured or fatally end up dead as a result of these accidents, which has happened, no one does anything about it," he said.

"What I'll ask you is will ye call out the army, will ye do something to make our roads safe around Kerry because the deer have taken over."