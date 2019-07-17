News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Danger of side impacts to head uncovered in study

Danger of side impacts to head uncovered in study
By Lynne Kelleher
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 05:30 AM

The dangers of side impacts to the head such those from football headers or boxing hooks have been uncovered in a new Irish study.

The researchers found that impacts which cause a twisting motion can be just as dangerous as head-on impacts to the front of the head.

In the first study of its kind, the team from NUI Galway and UCD measured the effects of side impacts or rotational acceleration of the head on the brain.

The study called Mechanics of a Twisted Brain found pressure, stretching, shearing and twisting of the brain from side-on blows can impair neurons and lead to concussion, brain injury and even permanent damage.

The authors said this can have “grave implications for traumatic brain injury”.

Valentina Balbi led the study from NUI Galway, with co-authors Michel Destrade from NUIG and Aisling Ní Annaidh and Antonia Trotta from UCD. They measured the twisting properties of brain matter using advanced torsion techniques carried out on pig brains.

They then fed the data into computer simulations of a rotational acceleration of the head, typical of a punch.

While a lot of research has focused on frontal or head-on collisions such as car accidents or American football clashes, the Irish researchers found side blows or impact are just as likely to occur as frontal blows.

In a frontal collision car accident, the head rotates forward and backward in a whiplash motion, but in football headers or uppercuts in combat sports, the head rotates or tilts from one side to the other.

The study, which has just been published in the international scientific journal Soft Matter, said linear acceleration or frontal blows are expected to create large stresses and stretches in the direction of the impact.

However, the new research shows that rotational accelerations or side impacts create pressure and forces of the same magnitude in all directions, which could potentially lead to brain damage. They found stretches and stresses in the brain as high as those of head-on or frontal impacts such as whiplash.

They found large motions can occur in the brain when the human head is accelerated violently by an impact, be it accidental or even voluntary as in a football header.We found that large shear forces develop in the horizontal plane, as expected”, said Dr. Balbi, who is now a Lecturer of Industrial and Applied Mathematics at University of Limerick.

“But we also found that a high-pressure level and large vertical forces also develop in the brain, especially in the frontal cortex, as a result of the twisting motion.”

Mark Ganly, CEO of Contego Sports, a company that developed the N-Pro Rugby headguard, which is scientifically proven to provide impact protection, said they are keenly aware of the dangers of impacts in the game.He said:

This research confirms my intuition that it is crucial to protect rugby players from side impacts as well as from frontal impacts to the head.

“In my experience, they are just as likely to lead to concussion or mild traumatic brain injury.”

READ MORE

Honour guard had to change on side of the road

More on this topic

Ministers: Nurses’ pay deal won’t result in cutsMinisters: Nurses’ pay deal won’t result in cuts

6 common suncare mistakes not to make this summer6 common suncare mistakes not to make this summer

Increased screen time ‘linked to growth in teenage depression’Increased screen time ‘linked to growth in teenage depression’

Wearing hearing aid may help protect brain in later life, study suggestsWearing hearing aid may help protect brain in later life, study suggests

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

HSE reveals 50 women whose results were delayed by IT glitch tested positive for HPV virusHSE reveals 50 women whose results were delayed by IT glitch tested positive for HPV virus

Demand for post-abortion support more than doubles, Cork Sexual Health Centre reportsDemand for post-abortion support more than doubles, Cork Sexual Health Centre reports

Two-car crash in Waterford kills man, another airlifted to hospitalTwo-car crash in Waterford kills man, another airlifted to hospital

Man avoids jail for setting off smoke bomb in Cork nightclubMan avoids jail for setting off smoke bomb in Cork nightclub


Lifestyle

It's hard to build a reputation in gaming, but it can be even harder to keep one.Game Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outing

Fretting about doing your holiday shop with the summer sales in full swing? Who needs the hassle?Beach babe: Log on, check out and have a stress-free start to your holiday

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »