Dancing With The Stars: Michael Carruth knocked out in fourth

By Neil Michael
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 10:50 PM

Fr Ray Kelly miraculously survived to dance another day on Dancing With The Stars tonight.

The Singing Priest, who shot to fame in 2014 when his rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ went viral, went through to the next round despite consistently getting low points from the RTÉ show’s judges.

He and his long-suffering partner Kylee Vincent even managed to get fewer points than Michael Carruth and partner Karen Byrne, the couple sent home.

And yet again, his ability to actually dance failed to impress the judges, with them praising his ability to... sing.

Judge Brian Redmond, for example, described the singing as ‘heavenly’.

But, given the role the public phone vote plays, Fr Ray — whose dancing style has been described as “shuffling buffaloes” — clearly remains a favourite with some viewers.

That said, his luck can’t last forever and next week could well see his departure.

“I’ve been on shaky ground for the past three weeks,” he admitted on the show.

Highest marks of the evening went to Gráinne Gallanagh and her partner Kai Widdrington.

Their 27 points were despite the couple being hit by injury yet again.

The former Miss Universe Ireland suffered an injury to one of her ribs during training for the contemporary ballroom dance to Sia’s ‘Unstoppable’.

The week before Kai, who brilliantly danced Patrick to her Jennifer when they performed Dirty Dancing, had suffered a shoulder injury which prevented him from doing the famous lift scene when Johnny lifts Baby over his shoulders in the iconic movie.

Other big hitters were Fair City actor Ryan Andrews and Giulia Dotta whose rumba to Cold Play classic ‘Fix You’ earned them 26 points.

Former Big Brother star Brian Dowling and partner Laura Nolan earned 17 points with their cha-cha-cha to ‘We Are Family’ by Sister Sledge

He fought back tears when he said how he was dedicating the dance to his mother who died two years ago.

Also drawing on some painful experiences on the night was Ryan Andrews, who revealed he was told he would never dance because he suffers from scoliosis.

He spoke of how the fact that he had a sideways curvature of his spine was used when he was a schoolchild to humiliate him.

Judge Julian Benson told him: “You proved to the nation and to the world any dream is possible.”

