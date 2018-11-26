Home»ireland

Cyclist dies in Limerick road accident

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 09:29 AM

A cyclist has died in a road accident in Co. Limerick.

The traffic accident happened at Ballcullane in Kilmallock at around 8pm last night.

A man in his 40s riding his bike was involved in a collision with a car before being taken to Limerick University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

READ MORE: Watch: Gardaí investigating Glanmire brawl in which wheel iron and hammer used as weapons

This stretch of road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Kilmallock Garda Station on 063-98018, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk


