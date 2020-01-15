'Cycle of terror' running through Dublin after human remains found in burnt out car

Minister for Finance and Fine Gael’s director of elections, Paschal Donohoe has told of how he has experienced “the cycle of terror” in his own constituency.

He was commenting on the finding of human remains in a burnt out car in Drumcondra in Dublin at 1.30am on Wednesday. Gardaí believe the discovery is linked to the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy in Co Louth on Sunday night.

The teenager was reported missing by his family who are concerned for his welfare. The partial human remains were found after Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished a burning car on a laneway at Trinity Terrace off Clonliffe Road.

“There's a family now dealing with intense grief, and the most profound anxiety regarding a member of their own family,” Mr Donohoe told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland,

Where the remains were discovered this morning is in my own constituency, many families and many communities are concerned about potentially their own safety.

“Within my own constituency I do have experience of the cycle of terror, of the cycle of fear that organised crime can bring and this is the reason why Minister Charlie Flanagan has ensured we are recruiting 700 gardai per year and it's the reason we've resourced the armed emergency unit within the Garda Siochana.”

Minister Paschal Donohoe: “There's a family now dealing with intense grief, and the most profound anxiety regarding a member of their own family.”

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, said the depravity was reaching new levels. He said there was a need to recognise that the areas most affected by drug and gangland crimes are deprived areas. That is where resources need to be concentrated, he said.

Drugs are at the heart of this problem. People need to disown drugs and say that they are not prepared to accept that level of depravity in society.

Human remains found in burnt car in Dublin

File photo

Human remains have been found in a burnt out car in Drumcondra in Dublin.

Gardaí are currently at the scene on Trinity Terrace, off Clonliffe Avenue in the capital.

"Partial body remains have been located in this burnt out vehicle and due to the nature of the incident it will be some time before proper identification can be confirmed," a garda spokesperson said.

The Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and the Office of the State Pathologist and the Coroner have been notified and the assistance of Forensic Science Ireland will also be sought, the spokesperson added.

A forensic examination of the scene is to take place.

RTÉ are reporting that gardaí believe the discovery is linked to a missing teenager from Co Louth.

Additional reporting Digital Desk