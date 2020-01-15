News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Cycle of terror' running through Dublin after human remains found in burnt out car

'Cycle of terror' running through Dublin after human remains found in burnt out car
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 08:25 AM

Minister for Finance and Fine Gael’s director of elections, Paschal Donohoe has told of how he has experienced “the cycle of terror” in his own constituency.

He was commenting on the finding of human remains in a burnt out car in Drumcondra in Dublin at 1.30am on Wednesday. Gardaí believe the discovery is linked to the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy in Co Louth on Sunday night.

The teenager was reported missing by his family who are concerned for his welfare. The partial human remains were found after Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished a burning car on a laneway at Trinity Terrace off Clonliffe Road.

“There's a family now dealing with intense grief, and the most profound anxiety regarding a member of their own family,” Mr Donohoe told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland,

Where the remains were discovered this morning is in my own constituency, many families and many communities are concerned about potentially their own safety.

“Within my own constituency I do have experience of the cycle of terror, of the cycle of fear that organised crime can bring and this is the reason why Minister Charlie Flanagan has ensured we are recruiting 700 gardai per year and it's the reason we've resourced the armed emergency unit within the Garda Siochana.”

Minister Paschal Donohoe: “There's a family now dealing with intense grief, and the most profound anxiety regarding a member of their own family.”
Minister Paschal Donohoe: “There's a family now dealing with intense grief, and the most profound anxiety regarding a member of their own family.”

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, said the depravity was reaching new levels. He said there was a need to recognise that the areas most affected by drug and gangland crimes are deprived areas. That is where resources need to be concentrated, he said.

Drugs are at the heart of this problem. People need to disown drugs and say that they are not prepared to accept that level of depravity in society.

Human remains found in burnt car in Dublin

File photo
File photo

Human remains have been found in a burnt out car in Drumcondra in Dublin.

Gardaí are currently at the scene on Trinity Terrace, off Clonliffe Avenue in the capital.

"Partial body remains have been located in this burnt out vehicle and due to the nature of the incident it will be some time before proper identification can be confirmed," a garda spokesperson said.

The Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and the Office of the State Pathologist and the Coroner have been notified and the assistance of Forensic Science Ireland will also be sought, the spokesperson added.

A forensic examination of the scene is to take place.

RTÉ are reporting that gardaí believe the discovery is linked to a missing teenager from Co Louth.

Additional reporting Digital Desk

READ MORE

Cork City facing €1m bill to accommodate people it turned down for council housing

More on this topic

DNA tests carried out on dumped body partsDNA tests carried out on dumped body parts

Gardaí foil attempted ATM robbery in Co LouthGardaí foil attempted ATM robbery in Co Louth

'Sending out a very clear message': Body dismembered in 'mafia-style' message to drug bosses 'Sending out a very clear message': Body dismembered in 'mafia-style' message to drug bosses

Dumping body parts a ‘mafia-style’ warningDumping body parts a ‘mafia-style’ warning


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Cork council plans to reduce traffic speed in estates, villages and outside schoolsCork council plans to reduce traffic speed in estates, villages and outside schools

Hiqa report finds Tipp disability centre was not managing residents' finances in 'safe and secure manner'Hiqa report finds Tipp disability centre was not managing residents' finances in 'safe and secure manner'

What issues will dominate the 2020 General Election campaign?What issues will dominate the 2020 General Election campaign?

Varadkar: 'Irresponsible promises' will not be made Varadkar: 'Irresponsible promises' will not be made


Lifestyle

By 2050, there could be 10 billion humans living on Earth. It’s a prediction Chris Packham is gravely concerned about.‘My duty is to pull people’s heads out of the sand’

As Sex Education returns to Netflix, the cast tell Shilpa Ganatra how they support the frank and non-preachy approach to the themes in the show.Let’s talk about sex: Sex Education staff reveal how they approach certain themes in the show

Speed is of the essence, especially for Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), where players come together to finish their favourite games as quickly as possible.Game Tech: Need for speed gives us great fun

Ready to start dipping a toe into spring fashion? For trans-seasonal style that works right now, look at next season’s biggest style story – the return of the polka dot!Spot the difference: Dip your toe into spring fashion

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »