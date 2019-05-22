Culture Minister warns divorce referendum outcome must not be taken for granted

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has urged people to vote in Friday's divorce referendum, warning the outcome must not be taken for granted.

Speaking at a Fine Gael rally in Merrion Square, Dublin City, on Tuesday morning, Ms Madigan said while the polls are suggesting a yes vote it is important to ensure the divorce referendum passes.

Ms Madigan, who is Fine Gael's divorce campaign director of elections and pushed for the referendum to be held, spoke of "lightening the cross" those who suffer marital breakdown must bear.

“I would urge people to get out to vote and ensure that they vote yes to help families in terms of financial impact, in terms of the emotional impact and will go a long way to also helping children who suffer, obviously, very adversely from the consequences of marital breakdown," she said.

The divorce referendum, which takes place on Friday, will ask voters to decide yes or no on two issues. If they vote yes, divorce will no longer be in the constitution, and will instead be replaced by Oireachtas legislation.

The proposals are about two issues relating to divorce, namely how long people must be living apart before applying for a divorce, and the recognition of foreign divorces.

There will be one question on the ballot paper and voters can either vote Yes to allow both changes, or No to reject both changes.

Voters cannot accept one change and reject the other.