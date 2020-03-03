Cully & Sully helps to soup up beach clean efforts

Two ‘green’ entrepreneurs have “souper-charged” an environmental group’s beach cleaning efforts.

Award-winning Clean Coasts Ballynamona in Cork has just taken delivery of its new ‘beach clean machine’ thanks to planet conscious soup-makers Cully & Sully.

The multipurpose jeep made its first trip around the beaches of East Cork today with students from Ocean Hero school St Colman’s College in Midleton and the duo behind Cully & Sully, Cullen Allen and Colum O’Sullivan.

The beach cleaners will use the jeep to tow their equipment and haul the tonnes of marine litter they collect from the various waterways and beaches along a 40km coastal stretch in East Cork, and in the work they do on various public spaces they manage for biodiversity.

Proinsias Ó Tuama, the founder of Clean Coasts Ballynamona, said it is absolutely delighted with the generosity of Cully & Sully and with the support it has received from Cork County Council.

“This is going to enable us to clean the beaches and waterways on the 1.5%, or 40kms of Irish coastline that we take care of,” he said.

“It enables us to care for the coastal habitats and walkways that we manage for biodiversity. This is going to allow us to achieve our dreams.”

Cully & Sully, based in East Cork, said it is delighted to support the “ongoing and dedicated work” of Clean Coasts Ballynamona because it is local to it and because it realises how important it is to keep our beaches and waterways clean.

“The work they do in my area is hugely important and they are amazing at spurring on local engagement,” Cullen Allen said.

“My family and I use the local beaches and waterways in East Cork almost daily. My wife Bree is even a dedicated sea ‘dipper’.

“Cully & Sully is passionate about helping to educate the nation on the far-reaching implications of keeping its local piece of beach or waterway clean. It is encouraging to see more and more people as passionate about the environment as Proinsias and his team are.”

The 'Beach Clean Machine' made its first trip around the beaches of East Cork today with students from #OceanHero school St. ColmanÕs College in Midleton and the Cully & Sully team. Pictured are St Colmans College Midleton students, Serena Matana and Leah Barry. Photo: Cathal Noonan

The company also partnered last year with the Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean initiative and it plans to announce another Clean Coasts venture later this month.

Dr Micheal John O’Mahony, the director of An Taisce’s Environmental Education Unit, which organises the Clean Coasts programme nationally, said the partnership between Clean Coasts Ballynamona and Cully & Sully will help scale up the impact of its work on the beaches of Cork.

“Litter-free beaches and marine environment is now a real possibility for Cork and beyond,” he said.

“This will be an inspiration of the over 1,000 Clean Coasts Groups that are now doing their bit around the coast of Ireland. We all need as much of this inspiration and action and we need everyone to be aware of this action.”

Clean Coasts Ballynamona has more than 275 volunteers who gather regularly for beach cleans along the East Cork coast.