Creed: 'Less megaphone diplomacy and more round table talks' needed from UK politicians

By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 09:28 AM

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has called on UK politicians to engage in “less megaphone diplomacy and more round table talks”.

Ireland and the EU 27 are “rock solid” and there will be no change on the withdrawal agreement, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Today the Minister will announce details of a €100m package for the beef industry. However, he was adamant that the fund is specifically for beef farmers and not for beef plants.

Not a brown cent will go to the owners of beef factories.

The focus will be on the 75,000 beef farmers who will be impacted by a no-deal Brexit. A small number of dairy farmers (those with fewer than 40 dairy cows) will also be eligible to apply to the fund.

The Minister said he would urge all who are eligible to apply, but he acknowledged that “undoubtedly” more money will be needed to support the sector.

In his negotiations with the Department of Finance and the EU Commission, Mr Creed said he was “acutely aware” that this was “the most exposed sector.”

Michael CreedBeef IndustryTOPIC: Farming

