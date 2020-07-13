News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Covid-19 was not the Black Death': Mary Kenny brands Irish quarantine regulations as 'draconian'

Irish commentator Mary Kenny
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Irish commentator Mary Kenny has described the Government’s quarantine regulations as “draconian” and said that the response should be “proportionate.” 

Ms Kenny, who had been due to speak at the Percy French festival in Roscommon next week, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show that she did not intend to break the law, but wanted legal advice on the position of Irish citizens returning to the country.

"Covid-19 was not the Black Death," she said. 

It killed “some” who were vulnerable, but for most the symptoms were flu-like and unpleasant. And as such the government’s response should be proportionate.

"People should be sensible and take precautions, they should proceed with their lives. 

“There are risks in life.” 

Ms Kenny said that there were risks in not doing anything which could have an impact on mental health and social interactions. 

"The government should take everything into account," she added.

“At the moment it looks like it’s farewell to Erin.” 

The trip to Roscommon, while not essential travel, was a professional engagement. 

Some of the cancellations of events had been “over done” she said.

Subsequently, the Percy French festival issued a statement saying Ms Kenny would not be attending. 

“In response to the announcement by the Taoiseach that travellers from Britain should not for the time being come to Ireland, the Percy French Festival and Mary Kenny have agreed that her participation in next week’s events cannot now occur. We greatly regret this, but acknowledge that it is the duty of us all to put the health and safety of the people of Ireland first.”

Survey finds three-quarters of people likely to get coronavirus vaccine if one is found

