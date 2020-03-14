Covid-19: Second death confirmed as total number of cases reaches 129

A second person has died from Covid-19.

The Department of Health has announced that a person in the east of the country has passed away.

It also announced that there are 39 new cases bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 129.

Of the new cases, there are 29 males and 10 females. Twenty-one of the cases are in the east of the country, 13 are in the south, three in the north west and two are in the west of Ireland.

This afternoon, five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the North bringing the total number of cases there to 34.

