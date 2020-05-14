Covid-19: Gastro-pubs hoping they can open next month

Pubs that serve food may be set to open on June 29 - six weeks earlier than expected.

Bars with restaurants are hoping to get back in business next month.

Restaurants are allowed open at the end of June while pubs have to stay closed until August 10.

But Adrian Cummins, from the Restaurants Association of Ireland, says gastro-pubs should be allowed to open at the end of next month.

"If the HSE and the Department of Health say that gastro-pubs can open under a restaurant licence well so be it," said Mr Cummins.

"And if they can prove that they are a full restaurant providing a substantial meal, there is no reason why they couldn't open."

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) is seeking an urgent meeting with the Health Minister to see if these outlets can open next month.

"If they are serving food there is absolutely no reason why they shouldn't be allowed to open," said VFI chief executive, Padraig Cribben.

"A lot of them are food operations and in some cases they are probably doing more food than alcohol.

"It is a question of equality of opportunity for those people that want to do food and we firmly believe that they should be given that opportunity."