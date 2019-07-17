News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

By Stephen Maguire
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 12:03 PM

A man has appeared in court charged with threatening to kill a female garda and her husband and making grossly offensive telephone calls to four different female gardaí at a Co Donegal Garda station.

Mark Fair appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

The court was told that Fair made grossly offensive telephone calls to Garda Una Cunningham, Lorraine Crawford, Carol Doherty, Elaine Moyles and Grainne McLoone.

All the phonecalls were made on January 22 and January 25, 2015 at Buncrana Garda Station.

The exact nature and contents of the calls were not disclosed in court during Fair's arraignment.

Fair, 28, of Ballinahone, Fahan, was also charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Garda Elaine Moyles and her husband on January 10, 2015.

He further pleaded guilty to cause damage to Garda Moyle's home.

Barrister Peter Nolan said his client wanted the matter to be dealt with as quickly as possible.

He said Fair did not want any probation or community services reports.

Prosecuting barrister Patricia McLaughlin said she accepted the guilty pleas on the condition that full facts in the cases will be given when he is sentenced.

Judge John Aylmer remanded Fair in custody to appear before him again next Wednesday for sentencing.

