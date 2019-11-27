Councillors set to get €8,000 pay rise

Councillors look set to get a €8,000 pay rise but could be asked to abide by stricter rules for their expenses.

The Government will shortly get a review which is expected to recommend pay increases for local representatives in line with the next public workers pay deal.

Local authority minister John Paul Phelan confirmed pay increases were being considered and there would be further discussion when the review of councillors renumeration is submitted shortly.

His confirmation comes after a number of councillors resigned or did not seek re-election last year, partially due to the level of pay.

Councillors currently get a basic salary of around €17,000 and while there are bonuses and expenses on top of this, there have been calls to increase amounts in recent years.

It is expected that the pay increases will only be allowed if they are backed by wider public sector pay talks next year.

An 18-month Government-commissioned report by Senior Counsel Sara Moorhead, due next month, is expected to recommend the changes.

Mr Phelan told an Oireachtas Committee this morning that any pay changes would have to be line in line with public sector pay adjustments.

He said the level reported by RTÉ was in line with a previous draft of the review he had seen.

City and county councillors are paid €17,060 a year, as well as unvouched expenses of between €2,286 and €2,667. There are also vouched expenses up to €5,000.

However, some TDs say the system of unvouched expenses has to end if councillors get a pay rise.

Sinn Féin want to see all councillors expenses accounted for with any changes.