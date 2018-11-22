Home»ireland

Council removes 'Have a Derry Christmas' sign after outcry from Unionists

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 04:27 PM
By Stephen Maguire

Council executives have been forced to remove a Christmas poster billboard erected in Derry after unionist politicians objected to it.

The billboards, which said 'Have Yourself a Derry Little Christmas' were placed in both the Waterside and Bogside of Derry.

However, unionist politicians insisted that the logo was not inclusive to all members of the community.

Deputy Mayor Derek Hussey raised the issue at a meeting over the campaign which was launched by Derry City and Strabane District Council marketing campaign.

Now a number of other unionist politicians have complained about the posters which have led to the updating of at least one on the Dungiven Road junction.

A council spokesman said they had not received any complaints about the posters but did receive approaches from some councillors.

A statement said “This year’s campaign intended to engage visitors with a catchy slogan using wordplay in the tagline ‘Have yourself a very Derry Christmas’.

“However, it has since been highlighted by some council members that this may not be considered inclusive by all members of the community and as such has been amended in some campaign branding.

“The council has received no complaints from the public in response to our festive advertising, but as with all our marketing activities, we welcome feedback and take this into consideration in the planning of all our campaigns.

“The billboard in Spencer Road has been refreshed slightly earlier than planned to reflect members’ concerns.”


