Council buys 6.5 acres in Blarney village to create new park

The park will include wildflower meadows. File image
Liz Dunphy
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 07:00 PM

A new park is planned for Blarney as Cork City Council has bought land there to create the amenity "for our children and grandchildren".

The 6.5 acre site is in the middle of the village, immediately north of Blarney Wollen Mills between the River Martin and Waterloo Road.

Plans for the new park, which is next to the existing Waterloo Amenity Walk, include a loop walk, a kickabout area, play area and wildflower meadows.

“Given the proximity to the River Martin, the existing tree and lower vegetation is well established and will be maintained and enhanced in the context of biodiversity and the natural environment,” an email from Cork City Council reads.

Draft proposals for the park will be prepared in consultation with local councillors, community and resident groups.

The outline indicates the land Cork City Council have purchased for the proposed park.

Full development will depend on available resources, however, it is hoped to undertake modest works to improve access and pedestrian circulation in the coming months, Cork City Council said.

Fine Gael councillor, Damian Boylan, said: “This beautiful meadow and riverside walk will be available to the people and I am sure will be of benefit to our children and grandchildren. The park will be a wonderful addition to the other public spaces in Blarney and will be of great use to clubs, schools, organisations and our community."

“The medium-term plan would be to link this area with the beautiful Waterloo walk ensuring that our community can have a stunning woodland and riverside walk from Waterloo right down to Shamrock Terrace. I am delighted to be able to announce that I have been successful in getting Cork City Council to purchase the 6.5 acres across from Shamrock Terrace, for the purpose of providing a park for our area."

North West Regional Park

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said that buying land for the new park shows that Cork City Council is keen to develop new areas that came into the city in last year's boundary extension: "It will definitely add to the whole attraction that is Blarney."

The new park may also provide a future opportunity to link up with the mooted park in the north west of Cork city and the existing Nash's Boreen to create a large amenity in the area.

"I'd like to see Cork City Council now move to develop the North West Regional Park. It would be relatively close to Blarney and could be a great opportunity to link up three great amenities in the north west — the new Blarney Park, the North West Regional Park and Nash's Boreen which is already a great amenity for walkers."

Mr Nugent said that although funding is not available locally for the North West Regional Park, he hopes that the incoming Government will provide it: "The North West Regional Park is the missing piece in the regeneration of the north west of the city. It could include pitches, parkland, walks and a place for cycling. I'm looking for the Council to move on this next."

