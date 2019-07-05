News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Could take year to reconstruct North Main Street buildings if knocked

By Ryan O’Neill
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 06:17 PM

The owners of buildings facing demolition on Cork's North Main Street have been warned it could “take years” to reconstruct the buildings if they are knocked, due to the potential medieval materials on the site.

Ian Lumley, advocacy officer with An Taisce, has said it is likely that the buildings contain walls from Viking and Norman times, as well as potentially having archaeological elements in their foundations dating back to before the 1700s.

He said a letter had been sent to City Hall manager Ann Doherty asking for an engineer with experience in building conservation to survey the site.

“Anyone with expertise in building conservation would be able to tell immediately if a wall was medieval,” he said, adding that tearing down the buildings would “create a scar” and claiming it could “take years” before they are replaced due to the archaeological nature of the site.

An engineer’s report by the buildings’ owners recommended that they be demolished after the partial collapse of number 63 two weeks' ago. Although the street is closed off to traffic, it remains open for business to pedestrians.

Cork City Council said this week that it was engaging with the owners to stabilise parts of the buildings.

