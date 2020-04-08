Coronavirus: Sligo women who coughed at garda sentenced to 28 days jail

A Sligo woman has been jailed for four weeks for coughing on a guard.

Rachel Conway of Rusheen Ard, Caltragh was arrested yesterday afternoon at Riverside in Sligo Town while drinking with a group of people.

She had refused to give a Garda her name, before coughing on them, implying she had coronavirus.

At a sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court today, Judge Kevin Kilraine sentenced Conway to 28 days in jail.

She becomes the first person to go to prison for the offence during the current outbreak.