Coronavirus: Phones in cells for affected inmates from Tuesday, Irish Prison Service confirm

Phones are to be allowed in cells for prison inmates with drug issues and who are also quarantining due to Covid-19 from next Tuesday.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed that latest measure introduced in the country's jails in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already seen the introduction of videocall visiting and other initiatives.

One issue is ensuring continuing supports for inmates with drug problems, with those suspected of or confirmed to have Covid-19 facing particular difficulties.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said a national phone helpline had been set up to support access for prisoners to IASIO (Irish Association for Social Inclusion Opportunities) Resettlement, Chaplaincy, Psychology and Merchants Quay Ireland.

Merchants Quay Ireland have a regular presence in all-bar-one prison in the country to offer support, advice and addiction counselling to particularly vulnerable prisoners.

According to the Prison spokesperson: "With effect from Tuesday, May 5, the MQI counselling service will be available to prisoners who are having to isolate or who are in quarantine. An in-cell phone will be available within the cell from which the prisoner can contact MQI."

Mark Kennedy, head of recovery services for MQI, said the latest initiative would be of huge assistance to those who need it.

He said phone and video conferencing to facilitate social separation has been up and running for a few weeks and "seems to be working quite well", allowing prison counsellors to maintain contact with their clients and meet people who have trouble with addiction.

"Prisoners isolating can be very hard to access, even for video conferencing, so what they are doing is putting a phone into the cell and then connecting it for a fixed amount of time each day and the person in isolation can get help from ourselves [and others]," he said.

"We are there, we are prepared.

"We are still doing socially distant face to face work in many of the 12 prisons we work in – so not all is by phone / video – our goal is to continue with face to face where practical and safe for as long as we can."

Regarding family video link visits the Prison spokesman said if an officer notices suspicious activity or activity that may breach prison rules, the officer may terminate the call.

Mark Kennedy said the Irish Prison Service was going "going above and beyond" in its efforts but warned that with some residential rehab centres having closed, it meant longer waiting times to access those that remained open for anyone leaving the prison system.

"The wait is going to be that bit longer unfortunately," he said.

"Our view on it would be with residential settings we are taking all the precautions, but equally you are trying to balance Covid risks with the risk over overdose and those in need of treatment not getting it."