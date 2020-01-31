Coronavirus: Dept examining immigration position of Chinese nationals who require visa extension

The Department of Justice moved to ease fears that Chinese nationals in this country and whose return flights to China have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus would not be granted extensions to their visitor visas.

Solicitor Colin Lenihan had highlighted concerns that INIS (Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service) was not granting the extensions and that Chinese nationals may be required to make alternative travel journeys.

He also tweeted that INIS had removed any reference to Coronavirus in their automated responses to email requests for extension of visitor permissions.

Later the Department of Justice moved to clarify the position.

"The Department of Justice & Equality is currently examining the immigration position of Chinese nationals, currently in Ireland, who require an extension of their permission as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak in China," it said.

"The Department is liaising closely with the HSE and monitoring the ever-evolving situation and will, in relation to both visas and immigration permissions, adopt a pragmatic approach in relation to persons whose permissions are coming to an end.”