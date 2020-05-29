News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coronavirus: 40% surge in calls to Women’s Aid compared to last year

Coronavirus: 40% surge in calls to Women’s Aid compared to last year
Women's Aid has said that the next government need to prioritise tackling domestic violence to increase safety and protection for victims of abuse.
By Pádraig Hoare
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 06:00 AM

There has been an almost 40% surge in calls to Women's Aid since March compared to last year -- with women disclosing being raped, strangled, beaten, feeling constantly monitored and trapped in homes with their abusive partners.

Women's Aid said more than 4,000 calls a 39% increase, have been answered by its 24-hour national freephone helpline since late March, while its website has seen over 72,000 visits in the same period -- an increase of 74% on last year.

The organisation said the next government need to prioritise tackling domestic violence to increase safety and protection for victims of abuse.

Its six recommendations to the parties in government formation talks include increased targeted funding for specialist domestic violence services; reform of the criminal and family law systems; and urgently needed legislation to tackle online abuse.

Women’s Aid chief executive Sarah Benson  said: "Highlighting the safety of ‘home’ has been paramount during Covid-19. 

READ MORE

Regina Doherty: People not gaming the system on pandemic unemployment payment

However, this crisis has also focused minds on homes that are not safe at all. 

"Since late March Women’s Aid has been on the frontline answering calls from women who are trapped at home with very dangerous abusers. 

"We have spoken to women who have been attacked with weapons and fists, who are being verbally abused, controlled and monitored at all times. 

"Women with underlying health issues have reported that their partners are not adhering to Covid-19 restrictions deliberately.”

Ms Benson said the dire impacts on women’s physical and mental wellbeing are already acutely evident. 

"We are really concerned that we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg and an essential part of post Covid-19 planning must be increasing the supports and protections to maximise the safety and well-being of victims of domestic abuse, including sexual abuse and coercive control. 

"It is vital to keep the importance of a safe home, and healthy relationships to the foreground. 

"We strongly believe the following commitments must be included and agreed by all parties during the government formation process in order to provide the necessary and measurable steps for both preventing and tackling domestic violence and abuse.”

READ MORE

Covid-19 making loved ones' behaviour more challenging for family carers

More on this topic

Minister confirms domestic abuse rise amid concerns victims flee to other countiesMinister confirms domestic abuse rise amid concerns victims flee to other counties

Rise in domestic violence during pandemic 'should be a concern to all of us', says MinisterRise in domestic violence during pandemic 'should be a concern to all of us', says Minister

Johnny Depp kind, attentive and non-violent, says ex-partner Vanessa ParadisJohnny Depp kind, attentive and non-violent, says ex-partner Vanessa Paradis

JK Rowling donates £1m to help homeless and domestic abuse victimsJK Rowling donates £1m to help homeless and domestic abuse victims


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Domestic Violence

More in this Section

Man arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in LongfordMan arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in Longford

Nursing homes not left isolated, health official insistsNursing homes not left isolated, health official insists

Contact tracing programme likely to run for two years - FosterContact tracing programme likely to run for two years - Foster

Loss of smell and taste now official Covid-19 symptomsLoss of smell and taste now official Covid-19 symptoms


Lifestyle

Cork author Conal Creedon tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his influences, from characters in his family’s shop to Ian Dury and Jim JarmuschCulture That Made Me: Conal Creedon on showbands, punk rock and playing the saw

A new thriller on Netflix is already causing a stir, and JK Rowling has set the internet alight with chapters of her fairytale, writes Des O’DriscollOnline Entertainment Tips: Snowpiercer, JK Rowling's new tale, and two films on Repeal

She's been sorting out Cork people for ages likeAsk Audrey: Normal People is basically a Maeve Binchy novel with mobile phones

Every evening, volunteers set out on bikes from Penny Dinners, delivering food and supplies to Cork’s homeless community. Donal O’Keeffe accompanied the Knight Riders on their rounds.Knight Riders bike around Cork city to deliver food to the homeless for Cork Penny Dinners

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »