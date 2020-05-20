News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: 11 more deaths but over 19k have recovered from virus

Coronavirus: 11 more deaths but over 19k have recovered from virus
By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 06:40 PM

Eleven more people have died after contracting Covid-19, it has been announced.

That brings the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 1,571.

Elsewhere, there were also 64 new confirmed cases announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,315.

Over 3,000 people (13%) of these cases have ended up with the patient being hospitalised.

Meanwhile, it was announced that 19,224 people have recovered from the virus.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “To date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered.

READ MORE

Catherine Martin giving 'serious consideration' to leadership bid

"This is very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families.

"In addition, it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future."

Dublin remains the county with the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Kildare and Cork.

As the country is in 'Phase 1' of the five-step plan to reopening the economy, gardaí were called to a number of McDonald's restaurants in Dublin earlier today due to large queues.

Six McDonald's branches opened at 11am this morning for drive-through as part of a phased reopening.

READ MORE

Regina Doherty: Covid payment will 'absolutely have to be extended'

More on this topic

Clayton Hotels owner could burn through €12m per month in worst case scenario - analystClayton Hotels owner could burn through €12m per month in worst case scenario - analyst

IN PICTURES: Snapshots of lockdown around the worldIN PICTURES: Snapshots of lockdown around the world

Donohoe running up against 'hypocrisy' of two unemployment payments, says Ictu adviserDonohoe running up against 'hypocrisy' of two unemployment payments, says Ictu adviser

'Where is the solution?': Caherciveen locals reject minister's public apology'Where is the solution?': Caherciveen locals reject minister's public apology


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up