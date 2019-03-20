NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Cork's Imperial Hotel says Gemma O'Doherty event 'is not taking place' on its premises

Gemma O'Doherty
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 05:33 PM

The Imperial Hotel in Cork insists it will not be hosting a public meeting next week organised by failed presidential candidate Gemma O’Doherty.

The hotel broke its silence on the issue after days of pressure and a flood of complaints from people opposed to the ideology of Ms O’Doherty’s Anti-Corruption Ireland party, which includes a pledge to end water fluoridation, uncontrolled immigration and the HPV vaccine.

An estimated 150 people attended the party’s first public meeting in Ashbourne, Co Meath last week.

It was due to hold rallies in the Imperial Hotel in Cork on Monday and in the Maritime Hotel in Bantry the following day.

The Maritime Hotel is said to have cancelled the Tuesday event.

But in its first official statement on the controversy, the Imperial Hotel said the event on Monday isn’t going ahead on its premises either.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, it said: “The Imperial Hotel does not have a booking for the event in question on Monday, March 25. The event is not taking place in the hotel.”

It did not answer a range of other questions posed by this newspaper about the event, including Ms O’Doherty’s assertion that both events are going ahead as planned.

Speaking at the rally in Meath last week, Ms O’Doherty said she was incredibly encouraged by the turnout.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel last night she insisted that the two Cork meetings were going ahead as planned and she urged people from across Munster to attend.

READ MORE

Man accused of two-week spree of stealing tractors and driving them around Cork

“We have so much support from Cork, the rebel county, and this is what we need, we need to be rebels now because our rights and our laws are being abused every single day,” she said.

She also said she expects to arrange more public events in a bid to spread awareness about the party which she said she hopes will lead to ‘armies of people’ helping to prevent the spread of cultural Marxism in Ireland.

Ms O’Doherty has also been criticised online for comments about Fiona O’Leary, a leading pro-vaccine campaigner who lives in West Cork, and who was among a number of people who raised concerns about the Cork rallies.

More on this topic

Remarkable fightback sees St Michael’s College win Leinster Schools Junior Cup

We are one of the world's happiest countries - though a bit less so than two years ago

Government urged to clarify offshore drilling policy

Man goes on trial accused of raping young woman in Cork laneway

More in this Section

Grieving families 'pushing for answers' after HSE refuses access to report on baby deaths at hospital

Burglary leaves elderly Belfast woman 'badly shaken'

TD calls for better resources for Gardaí to tackle 'very visible' drug dealing on Dublin's streets

Research shows 25% of people have used credit cards to pay bills


Lifestyle

As seen on screen: Seville is the perfect backdrop for a cinematic weekend break

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what’s his legacy in the industry?

What is Bauhaus and why does it matter today?

Can a craft exhibition have Brexit influences?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »