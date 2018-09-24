Cork workers encouraged to make alternative transport plans as city prepares for Miller match

Gardai have encouraged Cork city centre workers to plan their transport to and from work tomorrow in a bid to minimise traffic congestion around the Liam Miller tribute match.

Supt John Quilter, who is overseeing a major policing and traffic management plan, said the sell-out event is expected to attract some 45,000 fans to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to watch a Manchester United legends selection, managed by Roy Keane, take on a Celtic legends selection, managed by Martin O'Neill.

He told a meeting of the city's joint policing committee today that the volume of people attending the event will be on a par with the numbers attending each of the Ed Sheeran concerts which were staged over the May bank holiday weekend.

"We hope that this will be a family-friends event but it is a regular weekday and it will have a significant impact on the city," he said.

Parking restrictions in and around Pairc Ui Chaoimh will kick in from 9.30am. Tow-away will be in operation for illegally parked vehicles.

Gates at the stadium open at 12.45pm and the game itself kicks off at 3pm.

Supt Quilter encouraged those who work in the city to consider alternative transport arrangements, such as taking the bus or cycling, tomorrow morning.

He also encouraged workers to consider delaying their departure from work tomorrow evening in a bid to reduce the impact on traffic.

Gardai said they hope to keep Centre Park Road, one of the main access routes to the stadium and home to several businesses, open to traffic for as long as possible but he said they will probably have to close it from 1pm to facilitate the pedestrian flow to the stadium.

He said the main impact on city traffic will be felt from around 5pm to 7pm and he urged people to make transport plans around that.

Fans attending the match have been urged to park in the city centre car parks and walk to the stadium or avail of a shuttle bus service from Lapp's Quay.

Another shuttle bus service operating from Kent railway station will ferry passengers to Lapp's Quay where they can catch the stadium shuttle bus.

Full details of the traffic plan are available on www.garda.ie.