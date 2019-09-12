A Cork woman put a curse on gardaí that they or someone in their families would die.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was a serious threat and he put the case against Madeline Higgins, of 239 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, back for one week.

The 47-year-old was given a three-months jail term suspended for two years on the condition that she would write a letter of apology within one week.

“In seven days she is to write a letter of apology and if she does not do that within seven days she will go to prison.

“A fulsome apology to the guards withdrawing all the things she said,” Judge Kelleher said.

Higgins pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident which happened at 1.45am on April 29 at Comeragh Park.

Sgt Kelleher said she became highly abusive and threatening towards gardaí.

Higgins said, “I will put a curse on you. I hope you die. I hope someone belonging to you dies. My people will find you. If I don’t come across you I will come across your family.”

She had nine previous convictions including similar public order counts.

Judge Kelleher said, “It is a very serious matter. It is her third Section 6 now.” This section of the Public Order Act refers to threatening behaviour.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said, “There is a possibility she may not have been in full control of her mind with the medication and alcohol.

She wants to apologise for her behaviour on the night. She expressed remorse to her probation officer from the beginning.

As well as the suspended sentence pending a letter of apology a fine of €250 was imposed on her for being drunk and a source of danger.