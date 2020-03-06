News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork town cancels St Patrick's Day parade due to coronavirus fears

A colour party from 1st FAR regiment, 1st field signals and 34th infantry battalion, Collins Barracks, Cork, with Youghal Pipe Band, leading Youghal's St. Patrick's Day parade, organised by local community group Youghal4All. Picture: John Hennessy
By Joel Slattery
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 10:03 AM

A Co Cork town has cancelled its St Patrick's Day festivities due to fears of Covid-19 spreading in the area.

A day after the first confirmed case of the virus in the Rebel County, it was announced that the parade in Youghal will not go ahead.

In a statement, the volunteer group Youghal 4 All group said:

"It is with deep regret that Youghal 4 All has found themselves in the position of having to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to our concerns about COVID-19.

"The festivities in Youghal on St. Patrick’s Day have always been well supported and it is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the rich and varied culture of the town.

Young and old alike throng the streets to watch the parade. Their health and the health of our community is our primary concern.

"We would like to apologise to the public, clubs, groups, societies and businesses affected by this decision but feel that we must act in the best interests of public health and safety."

There are currently 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ireland, all of whom are currently being treated in hospital.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

