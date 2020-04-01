Cork students 3D printing face shields for front line staff

Two students at Kinsale Community School (KCS) in West Cork have started making 3D printed face shields in order to protect front line staff as they go about their duties.

Fifth year student Oisin Coyle and Transition year pupil Shane Collins contacted their principal in recent days about the possibility of making Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medics in hospitals.

An assembly line was set up and the shields will be distributed to doctors, nurses, pharmacists and healthcare workers in the coming days.

So proud of our Students and teachers coming together (never closer than 2 metres though!!) to make PPE for our health care workers. #kcs4life pic.twitter.com/toVLvySMs3 — Aaron BowenKCS (@kcs_mr) March 31, 2020

Principal of KCS, Fergal McCarthy, said he was "blown away" by the quality of the shields produced by just two pupils at their makeshift assembly line in the school.

"What happened as you know is that we have a shortage of PPE in the country. Two of our students stepped up to the plate with a design they obtained online. It is approved from the medical perspective. We had had doctors locally examine it here and they feel it is absolutely perfect.

"It is to be used in conjunction with a face mask at front line level. But at administrative level or at pharmacist level it can be used independently.

We currently have about 63 or 64 produced. We are hoping to have 100 by tomorrow. We want to distribute them as needed within the medical community.

Last November President Michael D Higgins visited Kinsale for the official launch of a collaborative relationship between the local community school and Microsoft.

Mr McCarthy says they were very fortunate to be chosen as a Microsoft Digital Hub.

"We are very lucky in that we are a Microsoft Showcase School. We have cutting edge technology in our school. We are in a great position to support others at a time when the need is greatest."

Mr McCarthy emphasises that social distancing was adhered to during the production of the shields.

He has paid tribute to the two pupils involved in the venture for showing such concern about the needs of medical workers.

However, he says their empathy wasn't a source of surprise to him with communities right across the country displaying enormous altruism since the outbreak of Covid 19.

"Here are young people who are in a position to assist and are minded to do so. From a societal perspective in general people have been very good in responding to this virus. All of these efforts will help flatten the curve.”