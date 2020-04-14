News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork street pavements dug up and filled with flowers in bizarre act

Some of the damage caused in Cork city over the weekend. Pic: Cork City Council.
By Liz Dunphy
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 09:30 PM

Bizarre holes, some strewn with cut flowers and vegetation, have been dug in Cork’s city centre.

Cork City Council alerted Gardaí to the damage and an investigation by the council is under way.

The holes were discovered by street sweepers early on Sunday morning.

Two holes were found dug into the footpath opposite Waterstones book shop on Paul St.

The removed bricks were piled up neatly next to the holes, with a yellow flower placed in the middle.

Flowers, which look like yellow primroses and pale purple pansies, had been placed inside the holes.

Another hole was found off a side street leading off Paul St towards Lavitt’s Quay.

The removed bricks were again piled neatly next to the damage.

A fourth hole was found outside Vibes and Scribes, another book and crafts shop, on Lavitt’s Quay. This hole was filled with branches and vegetation. The removed bricks were again piled neatly next to the hole.

Cork City Council described the holes as “bizarre” and is currently checking for CCTV in the area.

A spokesperson for the council said that the first brick would be difficult to remove, but it would be relatively easy to remove the subsequent bricks.

Each individual brick would have to be levered out of place individually, but with the right tools, this would not be difficult, they said.

