Cork school sees seven sets of twins start first year

Back to school is a one-in-ten-thousand-year event for one Cork secondary school this Tuesday, as seven sets of twins begin in first year for the second year in a row.

Teachers at Glanmire Community College (GCC) are no strangers to teaching twins; Seven sets of twins beginning first-year this Tuesday will be joining the 27 sets of twins, and one set of triplets, already in the school.

According to the secondary school, the odds of the school taking in seven sets of twins two years in succession is 10,000/1.

GCC principal, Ronan McCarthy, said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome our new incoming first-year students to Glanmire Community College. On this defining day for our students and their families, I know you will join me in wishing them well as they begin their journey of learning in GCC.”

“In particular, and for the second year in succession, we welcome seven sets of twins into our first-year group, which is a one in 300 generations occurrence. Though there is much that they may share, we look forward to developing their many talents and meeting their unique and individual needs.”

The incoming twins come from five separate schools in Cork and have a wide variety of interests from magic, to Irish dancing, to hurling.