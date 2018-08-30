Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cork man accused of human trafficking while helping refugees in Greece

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - 10:37 AM

A 24-year-old man from Co. Cork, who flew to Greece to help refugees, has been accused of human trafficking.

Sean Binder from Togher had been volunteering on the island of Lesbos with Emergency Response Centre International when he was arrested in February.

He faces 20 years in a Greek prison over claims he was also involved in human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation.

The Herald reports he was first arrested in February but was allowed to return to Ireland several times, before he handed himself in to police last Monday in Greece after his colleague Sarah Mardini was detained.

A file photo of refugees arriving at Lesbos in Greece.

Police said a total of 30 people from the same organisation were being investigated on suspicion of smuggling migrants into Greece, spying and laundering money.


KEYWORDS

Corkcrimehuman traffickingLesbosGreecerefugee

Related Articles

Hundreds rescued in Interpol crackdown on human trafficking

UK gang 'sold trafficked homeless people as slaves for as little as £200'

More in this Section

Emergency services attend tragic incident on railway line near Kilkenny

Baltimore RNLI assist fishing vessel in difficulty off West Cork coast

One lucky Lotto player has scooped the jackpot worth over €4m

'The expertise exists' to restore Belfast's historic Primark building, says architect


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »