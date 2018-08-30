Cork man accused of human trafficking while helping refugees in Greece

A 24-year-old man from Co. Cork, who flew to Greece to help refugees, has been accused of human trafficking.

Sean Binder from Togher had been volunteering on the island of Lesbos with Emergency Response Centre International when he was arrested in February.

He faces 20 years in a Greek prison over claims he was also involved in human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation.

The Herald reports he was first arrested in February but was allowed to return to Ireland several times, before he handed himself in to police last Monday in Greece after his colleague Sarah Mardini was detained.

A file photo of refugees arriving at Lesbos in Greece.

Police said a total of 30 people from the same organisation were being investigated on suspicion of smuggling migrants into Greece, spying and laundering money.