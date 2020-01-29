Cork loses out as ferry firm moves Spain route to Rosslare

By Eoin English and Breda Graham

The Port of Cork says it will continue to pursue other ferry link options to Spain after confirmation from Brittany Ferries that it is axing its Cork-Santander route after just two years over low freight numbers.

Following days of speculation, the ferry company confirmed that it is moving its Ireland-Spain sailings from Cork to Rosslare Europort, with a new arrival port in Bilbao. The first sailing is due to take place on February 28.

Like the service being axed, it will operate twice a week and will incorporate a weekly Ireland-France rotation.

All customers already booked on affected sailings from Cork will be given the option of transferring their booking to sailing between Rosslare and Bilbao or Roscoff.

The company said an allowance will be given to cover additional transfers, or a full refund will be provided to those who choose to cancel.

The company emphasised its “continuing commitment” to the popular Cork-Roscoff service which carries nearly 100,000 holidaymakers between Ireland and France every season.

Brittany Ferries CEO Christophe Mathieu said the decision to relocate its Ireland-Spain route from Cork to Rosslare was not taken lightly and follows extensive consultation with freight customers who sought better road connections and reduced driving distances.

“We opened the route in 2018 with a two-year trial window,” he said.

“While passenger numbers have been encouraging, the reality is that freight numbers, which are key to route viability, were not sufficiently robust.

“However I want to make it clear that we remain committed to Cork, with our flagship Pont-Aven cruise-ferry service to Roscoff. We’re also committed to an Ireland-Spain route, now via Rosslare, and we’ll look after existing passengers whose future travel will be affected by this change.”

The ferry company said hauliers have told them that Rosslare, given its proximity to Dublin and the east coast road network, is a preferred option.

Hauliers operating on the European mainland have also said that Bilbao is more attuned to freight traffic and has easier transport links into Europe.

In a statement this lunchtime, the Port of Cork said the ferry company’s decision was surprising and very disappointing.

“However we will continue to pursue other options for linking Cork and Northern Spain,” a spokesperson said.

We remain supportive of Brittany Ferries who have operated out of Cork for over 40 years and we will continue to facilitate Brittany Ferries on their weekly service from Cork to Roscoff re-commencing in March 2020.

The Cork-Santander route which was launched in 2018 was primarily aimed at the freight market into Europe although it also carried holidaymakers, with an ‘économie’ no-frills onboard experience.

The company said the new route out of Rosslare will again concentrate on freight with an option for holidaymakers.

Glenn Carr, the general manager of Rosslare Europort said they were delighted to welcome the service.

“This new Rosslare to Bilbao service will be attractive for trade and tourism alike,” he said.

“We very much welcome that this service is being launched because of demand from freight customers, due to Rosslare’s strategic position and access to key markets.

“Brittany Ferries will also benefit from our €25m investment in port facilities, infrastructure and technology, as part of the Port’s strategic plan.

“We look forward to working closely with Brittany Ferries to ensuring the success of their new service.”

