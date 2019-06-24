News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork gym 'looking forward to reopening' after temporary closure due to 'power supply' issues

By Ryan O’Neill
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 06:40 PM

A Cork gym which had to close temporarily after just a month in business has said it is “confident” it will soon be able to confirm a re-opening date.

FLYEfit on Oliver Plunkett Street has issued refunds to all its customers after it was forced to close due to a power supply issue in its building.

The company launched its first Cork gym last month, kitting out the 20,000 square foot former Stapleton House, which had lay idle since it was built over a decade ago.

Billed as a major addition to Cork’s city centre, the premises is also FLYEfit’s first location outside Dublin, where it already has 13 gyms.

A statement from the gym said it had informed its members that the “technical issues” which led to the closure are taking “longer to resolve than anticipated.

“We are working hard to reopen the gym and while we are not currently in a position to confirm an exact reopening date, we are confident that we will soon be able to do so,” the statement said.

The gym said it had offered members a full refund for all payments made to date, including the €25 joining fee. It added that members had been informed of the decision via email on Thursday June 20, and that it would offer two weeks free membership to existing members when the gym reopened.

It said the refunding process was underway and would be completed this week.

Thanking its customers for their “patience and support”, FLYEfit added that it was “overwhelmed by the many supportive messages we have received from members looking forward to our re-opening and by the positive response to our decision to fully refund members.”

Last month’s opening was part of a €6 million expansion by FLYEfit which also included two new gyms in the capital.

Its Oliver Plunkett Street premises features a conditioning chamber, strength training equipment, cardio machines, spin studio and an astro functional training area.

