News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork GP urges young people to cut back on 'frightening' level of alcohol consumption

By Denise O’Donoghue
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 02:28 PM

A Cork GP said he is seeing more young people presenting in his surgery due to the impact of binge drinking.

Dr Colin Gleeson, who is based in Castletownbere, said younger people are coming into his surgery due to drinking too much alcohol, with people getting sick from the level of drink they have consumed.

"Unfortunately things haven't changed. They certainly haven't gotten any better," he told C103's Cork Today Show.

"The real problem I see with binge drinking is people don't see it as a problem because they don't have cravings so it doesn't come up on the radar as real problem drinking."

Many of these cases happen at weekends, he said, with many people being referred to hospital A&Es.

"We very frequently send patients to hospital after a weekend particularly or over the weekend. We find a lot of the injuries and accidents, most of them are alcohol-related. Young people feel that nothing can faze them and it's not a wake-up call, unfortunately.

Cork GP urges young people to cut back on 'frightening' level of alcohol consumption

"Talk to anyone in A&E and they'll tell you at least half the accidents that come in there are alcohol-related. Certainly, over the weekend eight out of ten accidents are related to alcohol. That speaks for itself.

"We see it all the time. Mondays we'll see the accidents, we'll see the injuries, the fractures. We'll see the morning after pill, we'll see the STIs. A lot of that is alcohol-related behaviour and binge drinking is really serious for young people.

"They don't realise it affects their mood and their judgement, it actually affects their brains and brain cells don't recover. If you start damaging your brain cells between the age of 18 and 25 there is no recovery. Liver cells recover but brain cells don't. I think they just don't see the problems."

Dr Gleeson said more young women are also coming in for the morning-after pill after having sex while drunk. In addition, he is seeing more young men in the surgery with sexually transmitted diseases.

"They don't even know who they had sex with. It's pretty frightening. You have the unwanted sex, you have the drugs. We've had several suicides in this period in the past year here, frighteningly quite a few young people. Certainly, some of them are related to alcohol as well. Depression, suicide, not making the grades in school, relationships going a bit off, a lot of slightly paranoid behaviour, a lot of those are made worse by alcohol and by their pattern of binge drinking."

Cork GP urges young people to cut back on 'frightening' level of alcohol consumption

Dr Gleeson said the situation is getting worse and warned against 'pre-drinking' and taking shots.

"I think the real problem is young people now, a lot of them drink before going out. There's no control in that, swallowing down shots before heading off out for the night when they've already consumed an awful lot of drink."

Dr Gleeson said more awareness is needed at the level of binge drinking and the availability of drink in this country. He called for the sale of alcohol in shops and supermarkets to be restricted.

"I think alcohol is too readily available. You have offers for six-packs and cheap wine, cans of cider. For €10 or €15 you can overdo your weekly allowance of alcohol. Even these alcopops, I know they're a low level of alcohol but alcopops for sale at a petrol station? You're still selling alcohol at a petrol station."

"It's just so cheap and easily available. You should not be selling alcohol in supermarkets Buying cans of beer and vodka and wine so cheaply is madness."

Cork GP urges young people to cut back on 'frightening' level of alcohol consumption

Dr Gleeson has urged young people who plan to celebrate their Leaving Certificate results tomorrow to be careful about their alcohol consumption.

"There will be a lot of [young people celebrating their Leaving Cert results] out tomorrow night and they just drink so much. These are really loading up drinks, 'prinks' they call it, having the drinks before going out and the amount they drink. It's all shots.

"It's a really serious issue for young people, this high-volume binge-drinking over a short period of time. Your body cannot cope with that. You can't cope with it mentally, you can't cope with it physically, you can't cope with it emotionally. It affects their behaviour, their judgement is altered. They might even take other drugs when there's a bit of alcohol onboard."

READ MORE

'This is happening in our own country': Dublin councillor Hazel Chu hits out at racist abuse and Nazi salutes

More on this topic

'Cider is cheaper than milk': AAI call for minimum unit pricing for alcohol 'Cider is cheaper than milk': AAI call for minimum unit pricing for alcohol

Here is how much alcohol you have to buy each week to put your health at riskHere is how much alcohol you have to buy each week to put your health at risk

Gin, vodka and Baileys fuel Diageo Ireland revenue growth, but Guinness goes flatGin, vodka and Baileys fuel Diageo Ireland revenue growth, but Guinness goes flat

Rare bottle of old Irish whiskey to go up for auctionRare bottle of old Irish whiskey to go up for auction

DrinkingAlcoholLeaving Cert ResultsHealthTOPIC: Alcohol

More in this Section

Concerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test resultsConcerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test results

Court hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted onlineCourt hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted online

'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students

Man dies in collision with truck in CorkMan dies in collision with truck in Cork


Lifestyle

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

Herbal infusions can contain properties to alleviate problems associated with menstruation, says Ciara McDonnell.Period pain: Can herbal teas beat PMS?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »