Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

Gardaí are satisfied with the rate of progress of their murder investigation into the killing of student Cameron Blair and played down fears that one of the alleged suspects had left the country.

The scene on Bandon Road in Cork city was still being preserved today as door-to-door inquiries continued into the incident last Thursday night, in which the 20-year-old was stabbed in the neck and died a short time later.

The killing of Cameron, from near the village of Ballinsacarty in West Cork, sparked an outpouring of emotion and tributes from the athletics and rugby club he had represented and from his former schools.

Gardaí believe that the second year CIT engineering student was trying to act as peacemaker when he was attacked. It's understood that a number of teenagers had come into the house where a student party was taking place, and had been asked to leave when an altercation took place.

It's believed one teenager produced a knife, possibly a boxcutter blade. Cameron was stabbed in the neck and collapsed on the street outside the property.

Concerns had emerged over the weekend that one of those involved may have left the country amid speculation that he got on a ferry, but gardaí have played down those fears.

A garda spokesman said those involved in the probe were "very satisfied with how the investigation is proceeding".

It's understood that three teenagers who were part of the group that entered the house as essentially unwanted guests last Thursday night have been spoken to by gardaí.

A weapon was also recovered in searches nearby.

Door-to-door inquiries were continuing in the area yesterday and as gardaí continued the murder probe they again asked that anyone who was in the Bandon Road area between 8pm and 10pm on Thursday who witnessed anything or anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Bandon Grammar School, which Cameron attended for four years and where his younger brother is currently a student, has said it will continue to keep its Pastoral Care Team in place during the school days ahead for any students who need support following Cameron's shocking death.

The school also asked that no one share any video footage that may be circulating on social media in relation to the case.

As of today no funeral arrangements had been announced.

