Cork filmmakers slam region's exclusion from tax break

Filmmakers in Cork have slammed the region's exclusion from a tax break designed to encourage filmmaking outside Dublin, warning that it could undermine the growth of the film industry in the county and threaten jobs.

A 5% Regional Uplift tax break received EU approval earlier this week. It is designed to encourage filmmaking outside the Dublin/Wicklow area. However, Cork has been excluded from the scheme which, according to local filmmakers, puts the region at a competitive disadvantage.

Young Offenders director Peter Foott and Carmel Winters, writer and director of Float Like a Butterfly, are among those backing a campaign to reverse this decision, claiming that the Cork region is now "at a clear disadvantage" when it comes to attracting domestic and international productions.

The Young Offenders, Maze and scenes for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are among the productions shot locally in recent years.

In 2018, NBC Universal lobbied for a tax break to incentivise filmmaking throughout the country. It is available for four years on a sliding scale, starting at 5% in Year 1 and decreasing to 2% by Year 4.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi being filmed at Brow Head in West Cork

As it is enhanced State aid, it required approval from the European Commission. Under Regional Aid Guidelines, Dublin, parts of Leinster and Cork city and county were excluded.

Rossa Mullin, head of the Film in Cork group which supports productions locally, said they are "shocked at the egregious exclusion of Cork city and county" from the programme.

"The growing Cork production sector will be at a major disadvantage nationally for the four-year period of the Regional Uplift, and will struggle to support production in the area," he said.

"This will result in a loss of growth, employment and capacity building within the industry in Cork and potentially reverse much of the investment and great work that has been done over the last number of years."

Peter Foott, who is currently filming seasons two and three of The Young Offenders throughout Cork city and county, said that the local industry is thriving.

"The exclusion of Cork from the Regional Uplift is a big worry, not only for the four years that it will be in place, but for the years to follow also. We continually need to attract and retain both talent and production in Cork," Mr Foott added.

Ms Winters said, "Cork’s exclusion will be very damaging to the industry on a local and international level. There won’t be an incentive for homegrown talent to stay in Cork and it will be even harder to attract talent to Cork. If a solution is not put in place by the Government, Cork’s production sector will suffer immensely."

In order to counteract the exclusion, Film In Cork and Cork’s local authorities are calling on the Government to put in place a remedy that will still enable the region to continue to attract national and international productions.

They have established a petition calling for support.

To sign, visit chng.it/XfMRLVpsXv.